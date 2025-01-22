In a shocking incident at a government higher secondary school in Anakkara, Palakkad, a Plus One student issued death threats to a teacher after his mobile phone was confiscated for violating the school’s no-phone policy. The student initially caused a disturbance but later escalated matters in the principal’s office, allegedly threatening to kill the teacher if he left the school premises. The incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. Though the student has been suspended, the teachers have yet to file a police complaint. Hanumangarh: Teacher Drags Student by Hair, Brutally Thrashes Him With Sticks Inside Classroom in Rajasthan; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kerala Student Threatens Teacher Over Confiscated Phone

In a shocking incident at #Anakkara Government Higher Secondary School, #Palakkad, #Kerala, a 16-year-old student threatened a teacher after his mobile phone was confiscated. Despite strict rules prohibiting the use of mobile phones on campus, the 11th-standard student was… pic.twitter.com/GEDDLZQ550 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)