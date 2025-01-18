The Sealdah Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty under sections 64, 66, and 103(1) in the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Sealdah Court delivered its judgment in a closed-door session, with Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das presiding. The court says BNS Sections 64,66, 103/1 have been framed against the accused. There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there, news agency ANI reported. However, Sanjay Roy told the judge that he had been falsely implicated and that those who have done so are being let go. He also claimed that a police officer was involved. On August 9, the semi-naked body of the trainee doctor was found on the third floor of the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata, following which Sanjoy Roy was taken into custody. RG Kar Hospital Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Court Verdict Today, Victim’s Parents Accuse CBI of Being ‘Deliberately Inactive’.

RG Kar Case Verdict

Additional District Judge Sealdah Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The court says the quantum will be given on Monday.

