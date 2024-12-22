A robbery took place at a Janseva Kendra (mini bank) in Saharanpur on Saturday night, where four masked robbers armed with guns stormed the center. The thieves threatened the staff, demanding cash, and warned them not to resist, or they would be killed. Despite attempting to resist, the staff complied and handed over the cash drawer, which contained INR 1.5 lakh. Two employees were present at the time of the incident. The robbers escaped on two motorcycles, but one of the employees, Shubham Jain, pursued them in his car. Police arrived promptly and have begun investigating using nearby CCTV footage. The police are yet to apprehend the culprits. The robbery took place in the Ambheta Peer market area near an SBI branch. Lucknow Bank Heist: Thieves Break 2 Walls, Steal Jewellery, Goods From 42 Lockers of Indian Overseas Bank in UP; Video Surfaces.

