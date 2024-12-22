A massive theft occurred at the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, where thieves broke through two walls to access the premises. The heist, discovered on Sunday, saw 42 lockers cut open, with jewellery and valuables worth crores reportedly stolen. Police revealed that the thieves entered the bank by breaking walls from an adjacent empty plot. CCTV footage captured several individuals using electric cutters to access the lockers. Forensic experts and a dog squad were deployed to the site for investigation. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be determined. The bank was closed during the incident, and authorities are reviewing the branch’s security arrangements. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. Tractor Theft Caught on Camera in Delhi: 6 Thieves Arrive in Car, Steal Tractor by Pushing Parked Vehicle Under Ranhaula Police Station Area; Video Surfaces.

Lucknow Bank Heist

