The Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against three individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Kurmi, a member of the Ajit Pawar faction. As a result, the entire case will now be prosecuted under MCOCA, with legal proceedings to be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Act in court. Sachin Kurmi was killed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on October 4. Mumbai: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed by Unidentified Persons Behind MHADA Colony in Byculla, Investigation Underway.

Sachin Kurmi Murder Case

