In a tragic escalation of violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh clashes over the ASI survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid left four dead and several injured. Over 800 people have been booked for their involvement, including prominent figures like Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood. According to Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, the violence was instigated by Barq and Iqbal, who had both previously been warned for provocative speeches. The violence, which involved stone pelting and attacks on police, left 15 officers injured, including Sub-Inspector Deepak Rathi, who filed the complaint. As of November 25, 25 individuals have been arrested, and authorities have pledged further arrests and legal action against those responsible for the deadly unrest. Sambhal Violence: Death Toll in Clashes Over ASI Survey of Shahi Jama Masjid Rises to 4, Confirm UP Police.

Zia Ur Rehman Barq, Sohail Iqbal Among 800 Accused in Sambhal Violence

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi says, "...Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice… pic.twitter.com/gf7yRl9Bz6 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

