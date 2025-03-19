In a shocking turn of events, the parents of Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput, have demanded the death penalty for their daughter. Speaking to a news channel, Muskan’s mother condemned her actions, stating, “She has lost the right to live.” Saurabh, a Merchant Navy officer in London, was murdered on March 4 when he visited India for Muskan’s birthday. Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly killed him, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. The crime was exposed after Muskan confessed to her mother, who alerted the police. Authorities have registered a case based on the Rajput family’s complaint. Police also revealed that Muskan used Saurabh’s phone to mislead relatives after the murder. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Poisoned Husband’s Food, Then She and Lover Chopped Him in 15 Pieces, Meerut Police Share Horrifying Details.

Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

'फांसी दो..उसे जीने का कोई हक़ नहीं' मेरठ के ब्रह्मपुरी क्षेत्र में एक महिला (मुस्कान) ने अपने प्रेमी (साहिल शुक्ला) के साथ मिलकर पति (सौरभ राजपूत) की जघन्य हत्या कर दी. शव के टुकड़े कर उसे सीमेंट से भरे ड्रम में सील कर दिया. आरोपी मुस्कान के माता-पिता से NDTV इंडिया ने बात की… pic.twitter.com/ammuSYTtXn — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) March 19, 2025

Accused Muskan and Her Lover

The accused Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla. pic.twitter.com/c04UGrFutX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)