A 37-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district has reportedly shared a video seeking rescue from Kuwait. In the viral clip, the woman identified as Gara Kumari is seen alleging torture and mistreatment by her employers in Kuwait. Accusing her employers of torture, the Kakinada native is seen explaining her ordeal in the video, which she later sent to her relatives. In the video, Gara Kumari said that she was not fed properly and even claimed that her employers were trying to kill her. "Please save me and take me back to my children," Kumari is seen crying in the video, seeking immediate help. It is learned that Kumari, a widow and mother of three left for Kuwait seven months ago for work. After arriving in Kuwait, she said that she was subjected to severe mistreatment. Kakinada Shocker: 3 Generations of Family Killed in Diwali-Night Clash Between 2 Rival Groups in Andhra Pradesh’s Salapaka Village.

Andhra Pradesh Woman Seeks Help for Rescue from Kuwait

“Save Me, They’re Trying to Kill Me”: Woman from Kakinada District Appeals for Rescue from Kuwait A woman from Yallamilli village in Gandepalli mandal, Kakinada district, has sent a desperate video plea from Kuwait, alleging torture and mistreatment by her employers. The video,… pic.twitter.com/WQivnzITES — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 20, 2024

