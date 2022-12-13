Complaints of congestion and long waiting hours in queues at Delhi airport have yet again hit social media. Several flyers demanded authorities to smoothen the process as long queues were seen at the Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport in the past few days, reported ANI. "I'm travelling to Coimbatore. There is a huge crowd here and many times due to this we miss flight," said Shyam Kalra, a passenger. Another flyer, Shikha, said "Security check-in should be done quickly. I've missed flights in past also. Traffic at the airport should be controlled and the process should be made smooth." Delhi Airport: Huge Rush, Long Queues Continue, Angry Flyers Share Photos and Compare IGI Airport With Crowded Fish Market.

Delhi Airport Congestion:

"Security check-in should be done quickly. I've missed flights in past also. Traffic at the airport should be controlled and the process should be made smooth," says Shikha, another passenger pic.twitter.com/nTJy3Kgx9Y — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)