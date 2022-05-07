The Centre on Saturday defended sedition law saying the past judgement by Supreme Court needs no relook. The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging it. The Centre, according to reports, told the three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, that the verdict in the Kedarnath Singh vs State of Bihar upholding sedition law is binding.

See Tweet:

Sedition Law| Centre has told SC that 1962 verdict of 5-judge Constitution bench case is binding&continues to be a good law & needs no reconsideration. Centre says 5-judge bench judgement has stood the test of time & applied till date in tune with modern constitutional principles pic.twitter.com/3abVkpNB5K — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)