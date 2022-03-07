Blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was down 2.39% at 15,857 by 0349 GMT, while S&P BSE Sensex lost 2.52%. Both indexes were down for the fourth straight session. In addition, they lost for the fourth time in a row last week. As the United States and its European allies explored an oil import ban from Russia, supply concerns intensified in the face of a possible return of Iranian crude to global markets.

Sensex crashes 1368 points in early trade, currently trading atUS EU52,965; Nifty at 15,870 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

