The Indian equity indices rebounded on Friday after a massive crash in the previous session, tracking its global peers. Asian shares regained ground following Wall Street's overnight lead as U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with harsh sanctions after it attacked Ukraine. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 1,135 points or 2.08 per cent to 55,681; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 325 points or 2 per cent higher to 16,600.

See Tweet:

Sensex surges 1151.82 points, currently at 55,681.73. Nifty rises 352.60 points, currently at 16,600.55.#RussiaUkraineCrisispic.twitter.com/dgG1u2yi1R — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)