In Masoor Bhavri village of Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni District, students of a primary school are facing severe difficulties due to water leakage in their classroom. With no choice, the children are forced to sit under plastic sheets during lessons. The single-room school accommodates 38 students, and the same space is used as a kitchen for midday meals and a storeroom. Teachers at the school have raised the issue multiple times, but no repairs have been made to the deteriorating building. Guest teacher Gyan Chand Maravi, who was temporarily assigned to the school, said, "The roof leaks, and classes are conducted under plastic sheets." The situation worsens with female teachers on leave, leaving the children to study in unsafe conditions. Despite the complaints, the dilapidated school structure remains unrepaired, raising concerns over the safety and well-being of the students. ‘Puri 29 Seat BJP Ko De Di, Ab to Road Banwa Do Modi Ji’: MP Woman’s Plea to PM Narendra Modi for Road Construction in Sidhi Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Poor State of School in Seoni

देखिए मध्यप्रदेश के सिवनी ज़िले के सरकारी स्कूल का हाल. एक कमरे में पाँच क्लास चल रही है, उसमें भी तिरपाल लगी हुई है क्योंकि वहां पानी की टपक रहा है. pic.twitter.com/HOHNVDY07i — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 9, 2024

