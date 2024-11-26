The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, who was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Tuesday, November 26, after experiencing acidity, is now in stable condition. According to the RBI's official statement, there is no cause for concern as the governor's condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged shortly. "Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern", read the statement. RBI Gov Das Stresses on Price Stability as Key to Economic Planning and Growth.

Shaktikanta Das Health Update

. @RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours, says RBI Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/M4zxI0lgS9 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 26, 2024

