Shivamogga, Karnataka witnessed a shocking case of animal abuse when videos emerged showing men torturing two Indian rock pythons and a cobra in Agumbe rainforest to create Instagram reels. The clips showed one man tapping the reptiles’ mouths while others watched. The main accused, Mohammed Irfan, went absconding after the videos went viral. The incident occurred on Monday on Mathur Road in Indiranagar, Shivamogga. Following public outrage, Bhadravati forest officials acted swiftly under directions from Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. During a raid at Irfan’s residence, officials recovered three Indian rock pythons and two cobras from plastic bags. All reptiles are Schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Authorities have launched an investigation into multiple research centres in Agumbe, with the state minister ordering strict legal action against those responsible for this cruelty. Snake Found Slithering Inside Ceiling Light in Noida’s Sector 51 Creates Panic; Video Goes Viral As Forest Team Rescues Reptile, Releases It at Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

Snake Abuse Caught on Camera

