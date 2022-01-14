Jalpaiguri, January 14: The death toll due to the derailment of coaches in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, which derailed near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday, has claimed nine lives so far. Over 45 persons have been injured, even as rescue operations continued well into the night. Briefing media persons over the accident, Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati had said, "Accident occurred around 5 pm between Domohani and New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches were affected." The Prime Minister also earlier today took stock of the situation. He also announced an enhanced amount of ex gratia compensation to the victims of the accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit the site today on Friday.

#UPDATE | Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to 9. Rescue operation is over. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train: Union Minister John Barla (Latest visuals from the spot in Domohani, Jalpaiguri) pic.twitter.com/MpoLsrZnLZ — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Heading towards the accident site. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

Helpline Numbers : For any enquiry regarding Train No.15633 Guwahati-Bikaner Derailment, please contact at our below mentioned Zonal helpline numbers. pic.twitter.com/IqjzAgwxSp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 13, 2022

