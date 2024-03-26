President of Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranananda, passed away at the age of 95 due to old age ailments on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences for Swami Smaranananda's passing away. PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations.” “I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,” he added. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the death of the monk. "Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees," Benerjee wrote on X. Munawwar Rana Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Renowned Poet, Says 'He Made Rich Contributions to Urdu Literature and Poetry'.

