Amid the rising number of online fraud in the country, Cyber Dost, a Twitter handle run by Ministry of Home Affairs took to social media to create awareness about cyber safety. In a post, the Cyber Dost said that OTP is the key to bank account, e-wallet, mobile wallet and social media. The government urged people to not share OTP and stay cyber safe. "Do not share your OTP with anyone," the text on the post read. Online Fraud Prevention: Government Shares Security Tips To Keep Bank Accounts Safe; Watch Video.

Stay Cyber Safe

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)