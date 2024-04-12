Three bulls were seen fighting in the middle of a market in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. The video of the bull fight in UP has gone viral on social media. The incident led to a chaotic situation in the market, and a few vehicles were damaged. The traffic movement was also disrupted due to the incident. Stray Cattle Menace in Kanpur: Massive Bulls Engaged in Fight in Middle of Road, Kill 15-Year-Old Boy Riding Cycle in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Stray Cattle Menace in Amethi

