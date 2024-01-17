In a tragic incident in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, a man lost his life after suffering a heart attack while on a palm tree to bring neera (a kind of drink extracted from palm trees). The man suffered a heart attack and got hung in the tree upside down. His dead body was brought down from the tree by officials who rushed to the spot after being informed of the sudden death. The exact circumstances of the event are still under investigation. More details are awaited. Sudden Death in Telangana: Woman Collapses and Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While Dancing During Bhogi Celebrations in Karimnagar; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Bhuvanagiri (Warning- Disturbing Visuals)

