Reacting to the political statements made on the Karnataka Muslim quota issue, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that some sanctity needs to be maintained when there is a court order. The statement by the apex court comes a few days after Home Minster Amit Shah defended the decision of the state BJP government to scrap the four per cent quota to Muslims under the OBC list. The state government had said that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional. Karnataka Muslim Reservation: Religion-Based Quota Unconstitutional, Says Government.

Some Sanctity Needs To Be Maintained

Political statements on Karnataka Muslim quota: SC says some sanctity needs to be maintained when there is a court order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2023

