In a significant order on the stray dog menace, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier August 11 directive. The bench ruled that stray dogs must be released back into the same locality only after sterilisation and immunisation, barring those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour. Importantly, the Court stayed all forms of public feeding of stray dogs, stressing that such practices had triggered several violent incidents in Delhi-NCR. It directed state authorities to create designated feeding zones instead, where dogs can be cared for without causing public nuisance or safety risks. The order seeks to strike a balance between animal rights and citizen safety amid rising dog-bite cases. Stray Dog Menace: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Stray Dogs Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR on August 22.

Supreme Court Stays Public Feeding of Stray Dogs, Orders Release Only After Sterilisation and Immunisation

Supreme Court orders that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. Supreme Court says there have been instances due to such feeding instances. https://t.co/XKbWVyRwwd — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

