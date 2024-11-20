A shocking incident of an attempt to murder has come to light from Tamil Nadu, where an advocate was hacked in broad daylight. The alleged incident occurred today, November 20, at the Hosur court complex in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. A disturbing video of the alleged attempt to murder caught on camera has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows a man hacking the advocate with a sickle in broad daylight as eyewitnesses stand and record the incident. According to reports, the advocate, identified as Kannan, has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Alcoholic Man Assaulted and Pushed into Well by Mother, Sister Over Property Dispute in Alamarathur; Five Arrested.

Advocate Hacked in Broad Daylight in Tamil Nadu (Trigger Warning)

🚨Disturbing Visuals Advocate hacked in broad daylight in Hosur court complex, Krishnagiri #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/NRWNn6rAO2 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 20, 2024

