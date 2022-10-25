Sanitary workers in in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have sat on an indefinite strike, demanding wage revision and abolishing of the contractual labour system. After the workers went on an indefinite strike, large quantities of garbage has piled up on the streets in the city. Smriti Irani Enjoys Knitting in Car After Being Stuck in Traffic Jam Between Lucknow and Kanpur (Watch Video).

Sanitary Workers Demand Abolishing of Contractual Labour System

Tamil Nadu | Sanitary workers in Coimbatore sit on an indefinite strike, demanding wage revision & abolishing of the contractual labour system. Large quantities of garbage pile up on the streets. pic.twitter.com/zuXtkAFJ9X — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

