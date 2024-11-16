Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), confirmed party leader Daljit Cheema. On Saturday, Badal submitted his resignation to the party’s Working Committee, expressing his intention to pave the way for new leadership. In a post on X, Cheema shared that Badal thanked party leaders and workers for their support during his tenure. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Attacks Sukhbir Singh Badal Over 2015 Sacrilege Incidents, Says 'Apology is for Mistakes, Not for Crimes'.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As Shiromani Akali Dal President

Punjab | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal tenders his resignation from the post of party president pic.twitter.com/dGbCIamNb9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)