Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was attacked at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar when a man opened fire on him. The attacker has been taken into custody. Badal narrowly escaped the assault and is unharmed. The SAD has accused the Punjab government of failing to provide adequate security, raising questions about responsibility for the attack. The incident follows a recent religious verdict from the Akal Takht, which found Badal guilty of supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Indictment by Akal Takht: Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Performs ‘Sewadar’ Duty at Golden Temple, Others Clean Washrooms.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked

VIDEO | The person who allegedly opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has been taken into custody by the police. Visuals from Golden Temple, #Amritsar.#SukhbirSinghBadal #GoldenTemple (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/gbXsfBaCsL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

