Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with the auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers in Jubilee Hills region on Tuesday, November 28. Ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Gandhi among the other Congress leaders have been campaigning for his party. Previously, Gandhi mocked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by interrupting his party's Telangana chief and saying "bye-bye, KCR" into the microphone. Rahul Gandhi's lighthearted comment caused waves and peals of laughter from the crowd gathered for the public rally on Sunday. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Launch Bus Yatra (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Auto Rickshaw Drivers and Sanitary Workers in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers in Jubilee Hills. (Video Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/GAvimFJyDG — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

