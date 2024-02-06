In a tragic incident that occurred on the national highway in Wanaparthy, Telangana, several tonnes of live fish were crushed. The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when a lorry loaded with fish lost control and overturned. Following the accident, the live fish were scattered across the road and subsequently crushed by other vehicles. Videos of the aftermath, showing the fish lying dead on the national highway, have been circulating on social media, drawing attention to the incident. Free Fish! Truck Carrying Fish Topples in Kanpur, Locals Rush With Bags and Buckets to Carry Them Home (Watch Viral Video).

Telangana Lorry Accident

A lorry loaded with #fishes, went out of control and overturned on the National Highway in #Wanaparthy, at the wee hours of Tuesday. Several tonnes of live fishes spread all over the road and are seen crushed by the other vehicles 😞#Telangana #RoadAccident #Overturned pic.twitter.com/kWVZlUZ9k5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

