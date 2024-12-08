A video going viral on social media shows a woman allegedly assaulting a wheelchair-bound elderly man in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. As per the CCTV footage, the alleged incident took place on November 20. In the 40-second clip, the woman is seen allegedly attacking an elderly man said to be her father-in-law with footwear. As the video moves further, the woman is seen picking a "chappal", repeatedly beating the senior citizen with it as the wheelchair-bound man tries to resist her attack with his hands. In the end, a dog is also seen barking and jumping as the woman continues slapping the elderly man. Telangana: Mentally Unstable Man Steals Ambulance, Apprehended by Police After 100 KM Chase in Nalgonda District.

Woman Assaults Father-In-Law in Nalgonda (Trigger Warning)

Telangana: A woman in #Nalgonda thrashes her Wheelchair bound father in law with slippers and slapped him. The incident was caught on CCTV occurred in November. The Video shows a pet dog trying to intervene and stop the woman. pic.twitter.com/LhqL62GcvS — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) December 8, 2024

