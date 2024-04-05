In a shocking development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had applied for two permissions to hold political rallies, received responses laden with offensive language from the Election Commission (EC). Incidentally, AAP had sought two permissions for the rally on April 7. On the first application, it was written "Koni Dende," and, in response to the second application, an insult was directed at a mother. Following this, Sushil Gupta, the President of the Haryana AAP, openly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Election Commission officials, suggesting that the Commission's actions indicate it is under BJP influence. The AAP leader said the commission has become a puppet of the BJP. AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Makes Big Claims, Says 'Delhi Liquor Scam Big Conspiracy by BJP' (Watch Video).

'Teri Ma Ka...'

Election Commission has literally abused the Candidate's Representative of AAP leader Sushil Gupta and put Mia Khalifa's picture in the order copy when sought permission via Suvidha website of ECI. This is not edited, I have the screen recording. Will @ECISVEEP take any action? pic.twitter.com/WHUoLEDFqN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) April 5, 2024

Sushil Gupta Says 'Election Commission Has Become BJP's Puppet'

कैथल में EC प्रकरण पर मेरा बयान। हरियाणा में चुनाव आयोग भाजपा का पंगू बन गया है‼️ ➡️7 अप्रैल को दो कार्यक्रम की अनुमति AAP द्वारा मांगी गई। ➡️पहली को रिजेक्ट करके लिखा आया Koni Dende ➡️दूसरी अनुमति को भी रिजेक्ट करके मां की भद्दी गाली लिखी आई। ➡️क्या इस देश में निष्पक्ष… pic.twitter.com/vTfhlx0bt2 — Dr Sushil Gupta (@DrSushilKrGupta) April 5, 2024

