An MSRTC bus accident on the Vajreshwari-Vasai road near Parol village in Mira Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane was narrowly averted on Saturday afternoon, thanks to the quick action of the driver. The ST bus, carrying 30 passengers, suddenly lost its front wheel while travelling at high speed. The bus suddenly derailed, causing it to wobble. Passengers went into chaos with moments of fear that the bus was going to lose control. However, the driver promptly pulled over to the side of the road, applied the brakes, and safely evacuated all passengers. There were no reported injuries or fatalities, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Maharashtra ST Bus Fare Hike: MSRTC Announces Massive 14.95% Increase in Bus Fares, Check Revised Ticket Rates per 6 Km Here.

Thane ST Bus Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)