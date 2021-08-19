In a controversial statement, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar said Rabindranath Tagore's mother refused to take him in her arms as he was dark.

The family members of Rabindranath Tagore were fair-skinned but Tagore was of not so fair complexion. Due to this, his mother and other family members did not cradle him in their arms or sat him in their laps: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in Kolkata (18.08) pic.twitter.com/ueF7s3eFjd — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)