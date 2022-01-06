The Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) on Thursday formed a three-member committee to enquire into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach near Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday. The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security). The other members of the committee are - Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S Suresh, IG, SPG.

The MHA said, "Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk."

The three-member committee constituted to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022, has been advised to submit the report at the earliest: Ministry of Home Affairs@PIBHomeAffairs — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 6, 2022

