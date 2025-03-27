A disturbing video from Theni, Tamil Nadu, shows staff members at JJ Prodigies, a private children’s shelter, placing a 1.5-year-old child inside a garbage bin and rolling it around while the child cries in distress. The shocking footage also captures staff swinging the bin like a cradle and pretending to drop the child. The shelter, managed by a woman named Jennifer, provides daycare services for working parents, including those with disabled children. After the video surfaced, the District Child Protection Unit launched an investigation. Officials revealed the incident occurred four months ago but went viral recently. The staff claimed it was a disciplinary measure, sparking outrage. Authorities are questioning those involved, as public anger grows over the mistreatment of children in care facilities. Assam: Pronounced Dead by Doctors, Newborn Baby Found To Be Alive Before Cremation in Silchar; FIR Registered Against Hospital and Doctor.

Toddler Placed in Garbage Bin (Disturbing Visuals)

