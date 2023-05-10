Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the opposition should be respected in democracy and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will also move in this direction”. Gehlot asserted that there is no enmity in democracy. “Violence stops development and therefore peace and harmony among the people in the country should prevail,” he added. The Chief Minister further stated that without opposition there is no government and hence they should be respected. PM Narendra Modi Reaches Nathdwara in Rajasthan, to Lay Foundation Stone of Infrastructure Projects (See Pics).

Gehlot Says Opposition Should be Respected

#WATCH | There is no enmity in democracy. It's a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no govt so opposition should be respected: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/CN0mrSdCaX — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

