Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday reacted to state minister TRB Rajaa's tweet on CSK's IPL 2023 win. Speaking about the same, Annamalai said that everyone likes the Chennai Super Kings team even though there is no player from Tamil Nadu in the team. He further said that there are three Tamilians in the Gujarat Titans team and one Tamilian player scored 96 runs in the match against CSK. "How can it be said that the Dravidian model won in IPL?" he questioned. Chennai Super Kings Hold Special 'Puja' for IPL 2023 Trophy at Thirupati Temple After Clinching Record-Equalling Fifth Title (Watch Video).

How Can It Be Said That the Dravidian Model Won in IPL?

Everyone likes the Chennai Super Kings team even though there is no player from Tamil Nadu in the team. But there are three Tamilians in the Gujarat Titans team and one Tamilian player scored 96 runs in the match against CSK. How can it be said that the Dravidian model won in… pic.twitter.com/oKgoU7ubo7 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

