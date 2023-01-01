In an unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, two people died and 13 were evacuated safely after a fire broke out at a Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II. As per reports, fire officials, and police present on the spot. The fire has been brought under control. After the incident was reported, Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South said that they are checking the validity (NOC of care home). "The cause of the fire is being ascertained," she said. She further added, "Two died, 13 people have been evacuated safely out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to Max Hospital. Among those rescued are senior citizens and their attendants." Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Prashant Vihar Area; Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

