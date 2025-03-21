In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Udupi, four people allegedly tied a woman to a tree and assaulted her over accusations of stealing fish. The accused, identified as Lakshmi, Shilpa, Sundar, and Chandra, were arrested after a disturbing video of the assault went viral. The incident took place on March 18 at Malpe Port, where the victim, a resident of Vijayanagara district, was publicly humiliated and slapped while bystanders failed to intervene. The video, now circulating on social media, shows the woman tied to a tree as one person attacks her. Police have taken swift action, arresting the accused and investigating the incident. Authorities have condemned the act, stressing the need for legal action instead of mob justice. Jalaun Shocker: Woman Slapped, Punched and Kicked by Group of Women in Full Public View, UP Police React to Disturbing Video.

Woman Assaulted in Udupi

The #MalpePolice have arrested Lakshmibai, Sunder, Shilpa, and another individual in connection with the brutal assault on a woman at #MalpePort, following allegations of fish theft. Providing details about the incident and legal actions taken, Udupi district police… https://t.co/bMSt5DrtF3 pic.twitter.com/483Veg59F3 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)