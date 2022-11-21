On Monday, netizens took to social media and said that UMANG app is down. The UMANG app is used to check EPFO balance and access various other sites of the government services. Taking to Twitter, one user said, "What is disaster website and umang app is this," while another user wrote, "UMANG mobile app is neither opening nor am I able to find it in Google store." Users also said that they were facing difficulties in using the app and even accessing it. Online Fraud Alert! Man Loses Rs 1.23 Lakh While Checking PF Balance on Internet; Here’s the Right Way To Check EPFO Account Using UMANG App and Other Ways.

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to UMANG App Being Down:

@socialepfo what is disaster website and umang app is this. — Er.Ravitanwar (@ERavitanwar) November 21, 2022

@UmangOfficial_ The UMANG mobile app is neither opening nor am I able to find it in Google store, is it discontinued? — Arnab Dey (@iamarnabdey) November 21, 2022

@UmangOfficial_ Umang app is not working after update, was not able to update KYC from last 10 days, and now after update, the app stopped opening even.. @PMOIndia — Piyush Gupta (@Piyusshgupta) November 21, 2022

Disgusting Service Epfo Is Providing

@socialepfo what kind of disgusting service epfo is providing since last 1 week I'm trying to claim pf but epfo site is not working and Umang app is also not working i don't know what is this , what kind of services is this will anyone help or should go to consumer forum. — Shabaz Khan (@K861730Khan) November 21, 2022

@UmangOfficial_ Respected Sir Umang app start nahi ho rahi hai update karne ke baad.Sir please kindly solve our problem immediately. — Arvind Jha (@ArvindJ92295208) November 20, 2022

