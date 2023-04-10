The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued an advisory to all airlines on how to deal with unruly behaviour by passengers during flight operations. In its advisory, the DGCA has asked heads of operations of all airlines to sensitise their pilots, cabin crew, and post holders on handling unruly passengers. The DGCA advisory comes amid the rising incidents of unruly passengers onboard flights. Earlier in the day, a male passenger was deboarded by Air India from a Delhi-London flight for causing physical harm to two cabin crew members. London-Bound Air India Flight Returns to Delhi After Mid-Air Brawl As Passenger Harms Cabin Crew.

DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines Over Unruly Passengers

DGCA has issued an advisory to all airlines on unruly behaviour by passengers during flight operations. Head of operations of all Airlines are hereby advised to sensitize their pilots, Cabin Crew and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means… pic.twitter.com/CYk7a4z9Lh — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

