A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur village where a man reportedly kicked his younger brother out of the family-owned house. The man also set ablaze his brother's belongings outside their residence. Reportedly, the man took this step owing to a property dispute. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. UP police have taken cognizance of the video and launched a probe into the matter. UP Shocker: Students Harass, Pass Sleazy Comments on Female Teacher in Meerut School, Booked (Watch Videos).

Man Torches Younger Brother's Belongings Over Property Dispute:

