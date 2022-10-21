Two dead bodies were recovered out of 3 that were seen in the Arunachal Pradesh Chopper crash. Officials of the Indian Army said that efforts are underway to recover the third body. Earlier in the day, a military chopper crashed near singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. Defence PRO had said that the site of accident was not connected by road. Military Chopper Crashes Near Singging Village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang District.

#UPDATE | Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: 2 dead bodies recovered out of 3 that were seen. Efforts underway to recover the third body: Indian army https://t.co/6OACK5K7qj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

