A video from Saifai Medical College University, Uttar Pradesh, showing a resident doctor slapping and abusing a patient, has sparked outrage and disbelief among netizens. The video captures the doctor approaching the patient, slapping him, and verbally abusing him inside the ward. Despite attempts by the hospital support staff to explain his mistake, the doctor remains unapologetic and defends his actions, claiming he warned the patient repeatedly. The incident prompted the dean of the medical college to initiate an internal inquiry, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Daughter of Doctor Couple Raped Inside Hookah Bar in Kanpur.

Doctor Assaults Patient in Saifai Hospital

A resident doctor slapped a patient admitted to the ward of Saifai Medical College University of Etawah district. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/Spji5vckW4 — Zaitra (@Zaitra6) July 15, 2023

