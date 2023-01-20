A shocking video come into the limelight from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, where a girl gang was caught beating a teen. However, the reason behind their assault on the victim is not known yet, but the video of is the offense is going viral on all social media platforms. The victim’s father registered the complaint about the same at the police station. In the viral video, a girl in a black jacket can be seen hiting, slapping, and grabbing her face. As the clip moves ahead, some girls form a gang around the victim and assault her one by one. The video also shows the victim holding her ears, asking for mercy, but the offenders kept on showering slaps on her. Delhi-Like Hit-and-Drag Incident in Uttar Pradesh, Car Hits and Drag Student for One Kilometre in Hardoi; Terrifying Video Goes Viral .

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)