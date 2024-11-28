Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Scorpio Crashes into Two Parked Vehicles After Losing Control in Bareilly, CCTV Footage Surfaces

A speeding Scorpio crashed into two parked vehicles in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on November 28 around 12 PM, leaving four people injured. CCTV footage of the incident shows the Scorpio losing control and striking the vehicles parked on the roadside. The impact caused one of the cars to be dragged along with the speeding vehicle. Bystanders watched in shock as the chaotic scene unfolded. Barabanki Road Accident: Car Rams Into 2 Motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Killed.

CCTV Captures Speeding Scorpio Colliding with Parked Vehicles in Bareilly

