A man was tied and beaten mercilessly in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor allegedly for eve-teasing a girl. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows a few men holding the unconscious victim while one man thrashes him with a stick. Upon letting go, the victim could be seen collapsing on the ground. A probe has been launched in connection with the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Doctors Arrested in Case Related to Missing Eyeballs From Woman Corpse in Badaun District.

Man Tied, Beaten Mercilessly With Stick

Uttar Pradesh Shocker

