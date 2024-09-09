The Vande Bharat Express travelling from Delhi to Varanasi faced a major delay near Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, September 9, reportedly due to an engine failure. This disruption has caused delays for several other trains in the area. Passengers onboard are facing inconvenience as the technical team works to resolve the issue. Rail traffic in the region is significantly affected as authorities rush to restore normalcy. Reports indicate that an old Indian Railways engine was eventually brought in after three hours to tow the stranded ultramodern train. As a result, some passengers were transferred to other trains to continue their journey. Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Incident: Passengers Allege Harassment by BJP Workers on Train Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Today, Railways Responds (Watch Video).

Vande Bharat Express Stuck Near Etawah Due to Engine Failure

दिल्ली से वाराणसी जा रही वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का इंजन फेल हो गया है। इस वजह से वह यूपी के इटवा में करीब 1 घंटे से रुकी है, इस कारण कई और ट्रेनें जहां-तहां रुक गई हैं। pic.twitter.com/SYwLpU7dNI — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 9, 2024

Old Engine Tows Stranded Vande Bharat Express

