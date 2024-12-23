An elephant was found dead in Jim Corbett National Park on the morning of December 22, with authorities suspecting exhaustion as the cause of death. The elephant, believed to be around 20-25 years old, had reportedly been chased by a tiger for three consecutive days. According to park officials, the elephant had been chased by a tiger for three consecutive days, leading to severe fatigue. Jim Corbett officials confirmed that the tiger was seen following the elephant, even during the night before its death. A video showing the tiger pursuing the elephant was also recorded. Authorities believe the prolonged chase led to the elephant's collapse and eventual death from exhaustion. Elephants Death in Madhya Pradesh: 4 Tuskers Die, 5 Others Found Lying Unconscious in Suspicious Circumstances in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Probe Underway.

Elephant Dies of Exhaustion in Jim Corbett National Park

जिम कॉर्बेट में एक हाथी का शव मिला है. हाथी की मौत की वजह थोड़ी हैरान करने वाली है. यहां इस हाथी की एक बाघ ने तीन दिनों तक इतना दौड़ाया कि हाथी ने थक हारकर दम तोड़ दिया. जिम कॉर्बेट के अधिकारियों ने बताया है कि एक बाघ को मृत हाथी के पीछे लगातार देखा जा रहा था, जिसका वीडियो भी… pic.twitter.com/Q5dYSed8Oi — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)