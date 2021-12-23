Uttarakhand police filed an FIR against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Yogi, who recently converted to Hinduism, along with a few others. The FIR has been filed under Section 153A of the IPC for allegedly spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches at the 'Dharam Sansad' event in Haridwar against a particular religion, said the Uttarakhand police.

See Tweet:

Uttrakhand | An FIR has been registered against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Haridwar for allegedly spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, tweets the state Police. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

