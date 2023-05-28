Varun Gandhi shared a light-hearted moment with his mother and colleague Maneka Gandhi at the new parliament building. The BJP MP shared two selfies on Twitter. "On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together," tweeted Gandhi. Democracy Is Our 'Sanskaar', Idea and Tradition, Says PM Narendra Modi in New Parliament (Watch Video).

Varun Gandhi Takes Selfie With Mother Maneka Gandhi:

On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together… @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/IdrIMG0p8h — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 28, 2023

